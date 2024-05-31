VICTORIA – Mable Elmore, Parliamentary Secretary for Anti-Racism Initiatives, has released the following statement in recognition of Anti-Racism Awareness Week, May 27-June 2, 2024:

“Today marks the start of Anti-Racism Awareness Week in B.C., an opportunity to reflect on the ongoing legacy of racism in our society and our continued commitment to fight it.

“Racism is always harmful, whether it is a comment about someone’s ethnicity or an act of physical violence against them. Every racist incident can severely affect not just the individual who experiences it, but the communities they belong to as well. This is why it is so important for each of us to commit to being anti-racist, not just this week, but every day.

“There are lots of ways people can learn and get involved in stopping racism and hate in their own communities. I urge everyone to explore the many, many different cultures and peoples that make up our beautiful province. One of the best parts about B.C. is how there is always a cultural festival or celebration around the corner, where everyone is welcome.

“Government plays a key role in fighting systemic racism. Since the last Anti-Racism Awareness Week, we have taken crucial steps forward in the long journey toward dismantling the legacy of racism in our provincial institutions. By bringing in the Anti-Racism Data Act to safely collect race-based data and the Anti-Racism Act to address the racism uncovered by the data, we are working to remove the barriers that make it harder for Indigenous and racialized people to access the support they need and should expect. This work builds on the many other programs and services offered throughout the province by member organizations of the Resilience BC Anti-Racism Network.

“Being actively anti-racist requires us to be open to learning and listening to each other. It’s key that we recognize and celebrate our differences to foster empathy, acceptance and unity.

Please join me in celebrating Anti-Racism Awareness Week, honouring our diversity while standing up against hate. By working together, we can make our province safer and more inclusive for everyone.”