Being facial burn survivor, I represented every disabled person: Punjab-born Miss World runner-up

Indian-American Shree Saini was crowned the first runner-up at the Miss World 2021 beauty pageant held in San Juan, Puerto Rico on. The coveted Miss World title was won by Karolina Bielawska of Poland.

Shree Saini, hailing from Punjab, represented the US. She was last year crowned Miss World America 2021. Ludhiana-born Shree’s maternal grandparents TR Sachdeva, a progressive farmer, and Vijay Laxmi, retired teacher, were greeted by hundreds of locals in Abohar.

Her life story is inspiration for those who face adversity in their lives. But come out strong. She said that “being a heart patient and a facial burn survivor, I represented every disabled person and everyone who felt excluded or defeated”.

As a heart patient, Shree was installed with a pacemaker at the age of 12 and was told by her doctors that she could never dance. But she never gave up.

“Being a heart patient and a facial burn survivor, I represented every disabled person and everyone who felt excluded or defeated,” Shree told PTI after she was declared the first runner-up at the beauty pageant, which was won by Poland’s Karolina Bielawska.

Manasa Varanasi, Miss India World 2020, who represented India at the Miss World 2021 pageant, could make it only to the top 13 contestants.

Shree Saini said, “I am so grateful to be the Miss World’s Global Ambassador of Beauty with the purpose and the 1st Runner up. I proudly represented 333 million Americans and billions of Indians all over the world.”

She said she wants to continue serving the world by giving the gift of encouragement by building people up and by uplifting spirits all around the world. “There are more hearts to be healed all around the world,” she said.

Shree was Miss India USA and Miss India Worldwide 2018. Her parents migrated to the US from Punjab.

On her social media account she wrote, “In almost every speech I have given across America, I make sure to share the importance of EMPATHY. Empathy underlies virtually everything that makes our society work—like trust, character growth, altruism, and social progress. That is why my BWAP is Heart Health AND Emotional Health.

The BIG component of Emotional Health is having EMPATHY.

“Failure to empathize” is a key reason of many of our world’s social problems.



EMPATHY is the action of listening, understanding, communicating, and respecting each other’s views, she wrote on her Instagram.