Bhartiya Kala Evam Sahitya Parishad celebrates Hindi Utsav

The Bhartiya Kala Evam Sahitya Parishad (BKSP), organization with an aim to create awareness about art, culture, heritage, literature, and scientific traditions, organized its annual Hindi Utsav on March 4 at Khanna Banquet Hall in Surrey.Consul general Manish was the chief guest, Amit Khanna vice president sales of Zee Tv Canada was the guest of honour. Spice radio host Nutan Thakur hosted the entire event that offered a spectacle of colourful performances by the young and adult participants. The event started with lamp lighting ceremony followed by poem recitation, dance performances and NukkadNatak. Dr Ajay Garg, president of BKSP, while thanking all the sponsors, participants and volunteers said that the organization wanted to reconnect Indians with their culture and roots in Vancouver. Consul General Manish said that he felt happy and proud to see how people of Indiaand Indian origin living in Vancouver were keen and dedicated to connect their kids to Indian culture.