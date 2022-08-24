Bihar Assembly Floor Test Live Updates: Floor test to prove majority of Nitish Kumar-led govt begins

Bihar Assembly floor test Live Updates: The floor test to prove the majority of Nitish Kumar’s government has begun in the Bihar Assembly.

Earlier in the day, Bihar Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha Wednesday resigned from his post, “bowing to the majority”. He added that the chair was “Panch Parmeshwar”. “What message do you want to give by casting suspicions on the Chair? People will make a decision,” he added.

The ruling alliance of the JD(U) and RJD is likely to win the floor test as it has a comfortable majority of 164 MLAs in the 243-member House. The BJP has 77 legislators in the House.