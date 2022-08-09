Bihar JD(U)-BJP face off Live Updates: Nitish to meet Governor at 4 pm amid rift in NDA

Bihar JD(U)-BJP face off Live Updates: Amid turbulence in the ruling JD(U)-BJP alliance in Bihar over several issues, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is set to meet Governor Phagu Chauhan at 4 pm. This morning, the JD(U) and the Opposition RJD held separate meetings of their MLAs in Patna. Meanwhile, leaders from the Nitish Kumar-led party said that today’s meeting was nothing out of the ordinary. “Our party had held many such meetings of MPs and MLAs in the past. We have been told that the current meeting has been called to discuss organisational matters. Never heard about any major crisis in the NDA,” Rajya Sabha MP Ram Nath Thakur told PTI.

The BJP is also holding a meeting at Deputy Chief Minister Tarkishor Prasad’s residence and among those present there include party’s state unit president Sanjay Jaiswal. More than one of the prospective attendees of the JD(U) meeting denied that the party’s ties with the BJP have worsened to an extent to call for a realignment. The Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), a constituent of the NDA, and the Congress are also holding meetings of their MLAs Tuesday.

The meetings have been called following a phone conversation that Nitish reportedly had with Congress president Sonia Gandhi. JD(U) leaders were said to have spoken to RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav earlier. Meanwhile, the BJP has been waiting and watching since Monday, when the JD(U) indicated it may be parting ways with its alliance partner. “This time, the threat looks serious,” a senior BJP leader told The Indian Express.