Bittu Chatchot identified as victim of targeted shooting in Langley

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has identified 35-year old Bittu Chatchot of Langley as the victim of the Thursday night shooting in Willoughby.

On October 20, 2022, at approximately 11:15 p.m., the Langley RCMP received multiple calls of shots fired in the 7700-block of 211B Street.

Officers attended and located a victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Despite life saving efforts from first responders, the victim succumbed to his injuries. At 11:23 p.m., Langley RCMP received reports of a vehicle fire in the area of 232 Street and 76A Avenue.

The burning vehicle, a Ford F-150, matched the description provided by witnesses of the suspect vehicle from the shooting. IHIT took conduct of the investigation and continue to work closely in partnership with the Langley RCMP to process evidence from both scenes.

Though investigators continue to work to build a timeline of events, this shooting is believed to have been targeted.

“Investigators continue to canvass the area for witnesses and residential video,” says Sergeant Timothy Pierotti of IHIT. “If you have information about this homicide and have yet to speak to the police, now is the time to come forward.” IHIT is asking that any witnesses or anyone with dash camera video who were in the 7700-block of 211B Street or the area of 232 Street and 76A Aveneue, between 9:00 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. on October 20, 2022, or who has any information regarding the shooting, to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at [email protected]