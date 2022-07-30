Book by Dr Jasbir Sarna depicts relationship between Kashmir and Sikhs in historical perspective

By Hardam Maan, Surrey

The Sikh National Archive organized an event to release Dr Jasbir Singh Sarna’s book ‘ The Sikhs in Jammu Kashmir’ at Lovely Banquet Hall in Surrey.

The depicts the relationship between Kashmir and Sikhs in a historical perspective with great research.

The event was presided over by the Director of World Punjabi Center, Patiala. Prof Balkar Singh, Reverend Jaiteg Singh Anant of Haridarshan Memorial International Trust Canada and Gyan Singh Sandhu, Founder President of World Sikh Organization.

Presenting his views on the book, Gyan Singh Sandhu said that Dr. Jasbir Singh Sarna is such a unique personality, who has dedicated his entire life for literary and Gur-Itihas awareness work. He has read the history of Jammu and Kashmir very carefully. This book highlights the huge role of Sikhs in Jammu and Kashmir. It contains the Sikh history from Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji to Maharaja Ranjit Singh. There is a very good historical account of the history of 17 historical places associated with Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji and six Gurdwaras of the Sixth Patshah. Sri Guru Har Rai Ji went there in 1660 AD and Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji in 1692 in Jammu. The description of going there is also found in this book.

Jaiteg Singh Anant first welcomed the dignitaries and shared information about Dr Jasbir Singh Sarna’s life, academic works, literary achievements and editorial works. Dr. Jasbir Singh Sarna is a retired officer from the Department of Agriculture, Government of Jammu and Kashmir, India. He lives in Sri Nagar, Kashmir. He has a deep connection with Punjabi literature and Sikh history. His many works on the exploration and research of various aspects of Punjabi literature and Sikh thought have been adorning the contemporary newspapers, magazines and research journals of the country and abroad from time to time. He has published 55 books and about 300 literary articles so far. He has been awarded with many honors for his research works and literary works.

Dr. Sarna has presented the background of the Sikh state very well in it. The story of the tragic partition of 1947 is depicted in which 100 Kashmiri Sikh personalities (men and women) are identified with highly inventive figures and photographs. In chapter 14 of the book, the creative description of the eight decades and challenges of the Kashmir valley, the narrative of the ups and downs of human life like the Kashmir valley is also done with very appropriate research and vocabulary.

Dr. Balkar Singh said that Dr. Jasbir Singh Sarna is an academic by nature, he knows his stuff well, he is also a researcher and knows very well where to research and where to deliver it. His presentation is also very transparent and he has such power that he knows how to communicate his thoughts very well.

Dr. Sarna’s book is political-free and is an important document of Kashmir through which Dr. Sarna has provided important information about Kashmir which is not available elsewhere.

The ceremony of releasing this book, Apart from Balkar Singh, Jaiteg Singh Anant, Gyan Singh Sandhu, Gurdwara Singh Sabha Surrey leaders Balbir Singh Nijhar, Kundan Singh Sajan, Gurmeet Singh Dhaliwal, Surjit Singh Pandher, Rupinderjit Singh Kahlon and Dr. Gurnam Singh Sanghera, Canadian Ramgarhia Society leaders Surinder Singh Jabal, Dharam Singh Panesar, Balbir Singh Chana and Charanjit Singh Marwaha, Baljit Singh, Manpreet Kaur, Jaspal Kaur Anant, Surinder Kaur Sandhu, Dr Kamaljit Kaur Sidhu, Jarnail Singh Sidhu, Lakhveer Singh Khangura.