Brooklyn Beckham taking mentorship from Prince Harry worrying David? An insider spills the tea

Brooklyn Beckham is said to have found an unlikely mentor in Prince Harry, and the growing closeness between the two might be a point of tension for David Beckham, according to insiders.

“Brooklyn is seeing Harry as something of a mentor,” an insider told National Enquirer. “He really admires the way he’s stood up for himself and his wife — and that’s got him fired up to do the same.”

The two Brits, both now living in California, have allegedly bonded over dinner at Harry and Meghan’s Montecito mansion.

Brooklyn and his wife, actress Nicola Peltz, live just a 90-minute drive away in Los Angeles and are said to have found “unwavering support” from the Sussexes.

“Brooklyn feels very misunderstood, so following the same path as Harry and sharing his truth is incredibly appealing. He just wants to get his side of the story on the record,” the source added.

“For the Beckhams the irony isn’t lost. They fell out with Meghan and Harry after they accused them of leaking stories—they were furious and Brooklyn knows that. The two couples are very close indeed,” one source told Daily Mail.

Why Brooklyn is unhappy with rest of the Beckhams

The split between Brooklyn and his famous family started during or after his 2022 Palm Beach wedding. The situation became much worse earlier this year when both Brooklyn and Nicola didn’t show up for David’s birthday at the Cotswolds estate, a family trip to France, and even a fishing getaway with his younger brothers.

Brooklyn now also “feels like his parents sided with Romeo, and he just can’t let that go.”

Last month, Harry and Meghan invited Brooklyn and Nicola over for a cosy dinner. “There was shared common ground,” a source revealed.

“Nicola and Meghan also had a bit of a ‘deep n’ meaningful’ as obviously both women have been positioned in the media as homewreckers—the women to tear apart their husbands’ families.”

“Brooklyn and Nicola had a wonderful time and found Harry and Meghan to be particularly kind, caring and generous,” another insider echoed the same.

Also, Brooklyn and Nicola recently hired Harry and Meghan’s longtime UK lawyer, Jenny Afia, to help with “reputation management,” per a Daily Mail report.