Budget 2024 invests in Sikh Canadian heritage projects

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on May 4 highlighted investments included in Budget 2024 to preserve Sikh Canadian heritage.

“The story of the Sikh community in Canada is, in fact, the story of Canada. The investments in Budget 2024 will help Sikh Canadians share their own stories, create their own spaces, and preserve their own heritage – because diversity is our greatest strength. Let’s keep working together to make Canada more inclusive, more vibrant, and more welcoming for everyone,” said Trudeau.

The investment aims to create the Gallery of Global Sikh Art and Culture in the Royal Ontario Museum. With a $6 million investment, Canada will be working closely with the Sikh Arts and Culture Foundation and the Royal Ontario Museum to build a space dedicated to Sikh arts, culture, and heritage.

“The Royal Ontario Museum is tremendously grateful for the $6 million commitment to the Gallery of Global Sikh Art and Culture in the 2024 federal budget. Developed with the support of the Sikh Arts and Culture Foundation of Canada, and the broader Sikh community, this future gallery will be an important expansion of the Museum’s suite of galleries devoted to South Asia, which was the first of its kind in Canada,” said Josh Basseches, Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Royal Ontario Museum.

The budget will also support the completion of a short film on Canadian and Indian soldiers in the First and Second World Wars. “With a $1.8 million investment, we’ll be supporting the Indus Media Foundation in Surrey, British Columbia, to complete this short film. By preserving this heritage and encouraging others to learn more, we’re keeping Sikh Canadian stories alive for the next generation,” said Trudeau. The Indus Media Foundation is a registered non-profit society based in lower mainland British Columbia. The Foundation seeks to foster appreciation for Punjabi culture.

“Canada is proud to be home to one of the largest Sikh diasporas in the world. The investments we are making are a recognition that Sikh Canadians have significantly contributed to making our country stronger, more prosperous, and more diverse. The new Gallery of Global Sikh Art and Culture at the Royal Ontario Museum will be a welcome addition to the community,” said Chrystia Freeland, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance.