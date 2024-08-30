Business Association call Falcon’s Decision to Suspend Campaign “a turning point for this election”

SURREY, BC: Kevin Falcon’s decision to suspend the BC United campaign and endorse John Rustad’s Conservative Party of B.C. is a historic moment in B.C. politics and a turning point for this election, says the Independent Contractors and Businesses Association (ICBA), Canada’s largest construction association and a leading voice for free enterprise and a strong economy.

“Today, Kevin Falcon made a courageous decision to put personal ambition aside and unite the free enterprise vote in an effort to give British Columbians a clear and compelling choice on October 19th,” said Chris Gardner, ICBA President. “Over and over again in B.C. history, we have seen how splitting the vote accomplishes little except NDP victories. By bringing these two parties together, John and Kevin give voters the opportunity to bring much-needed change to the province.”

“After seven years of NDP Government, this election will be about change – we need a fresh start, new thinking, and a different approach to the challenges we all face in our daily lives. By every measure and every metric, B.C. has been moving in the wrong direction under the NDP,” said Gardner. “Our health care is collapsing, with emergency room closures, practitioners overwhelmed, and patients being sent to the USA for treatment; once-vibrant downtowns in every city are now defined by homelessness, open drug use, and random acts of violence; and the ability of our economy to create private sector jobs has been crippled by shocking levels of government hiring and taxation.”

When it comes to building homes and the infrastructure we need to support families and communities, the dismal record of the NDP is costing British Columbians dearly. “Whether it’s the Cowichan Hospital, the Massey Tunnel, or the Skytrain Expansion projects, every major infrastructure project is years behind and, combined, billions over budget.”

On housing affordability, the most egregious failure of the NDP, Gardner pointed out that we are building about the same number of homes today as we were in the 1970s. “Every single policy enacted by the NDP Government has made affordability worse not better – it’s a government long on divisive rhetoric, taxes, and red tape and short on working constructively with builders to make meaningful change to deliver more homes faster and cheaper for young people and families struggling in one of the most unaffordable housing markets in North America.”