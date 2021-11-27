Call to companies interested in designing and constructing new Surrey hospital

The $1.66 billion projectin Cloverdale will have 168 in-patient beds, a surgical/perioperative suite with five operating rooms, four procedure rooms, an emergency department with 55 treatment spaces, and virtual care options in all clinical service areas. The integrated cancer centre will include an oncology/ambulatory care unit with 50 exam rooms, 54 chemotherapy treatment spaces and room for six linear accelerators for radiation therapy to provide care and support for people diagnosed with cancer.

SURREY – People in Surrey are a step closer to a new Surrey hospital and cancer centre with the issuing of the request for qualifications (RFQ).

Through the RFQ process, Fraser Health will identify a short list of up to three qualified proponents who will be invited to participate in the next step of the competitive selection process, the request for proposal (RFP) stage. That determines which proponent will be chosen to lead the design and construction of the project.

“This is the first stage of the procurement process and invites teams to express their interest and qualifications for designing and building the hospital, which will help meet the public health-care demands of the fast-growing community,” said Adrian Dix, Minister of Health.

The RFQ process is expected to be finalized in early 2022, followed by the RFP process. Construction is expected to start in 2023 with the facility being ready for patients in 2027.

The new hospital will have 168 in-patient beds, a surgical/perioperative suite with five operating rooms, four procedure rooms, an emergency department with 55 treatment spaces, and virtual care options in all clinical service areas. The facility will also have a medical imaging department, including three computed tomography (CT) scanners and two magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) machines, pharmacy, laboratory and academic space.

Additionally, there will be a dedicated area for spiritual care and family gatherings that support cultural diversity and spiritual practices.

Harry Bains, MLA for Surrey-Newton, said, “I thank all of the partners in this project who have worked so hard to get us to this phase and I look forward to seeing the project move forward with construction on the horizon.”

People will benefit from things such as increased training and employment opportunities for Indigenous people and other under-represented groups (such as people of colour, women, youth and people with disabilities), more apprentice hours, and promotion of Indigenous culture, which will be achieved through enhanced procurement and contract terms.

Dr. Victoria Lee, Fraser Health president and chief executive officer, said, “The new Surrey hospital and cancer centre will be a fully digital community hospital within Fraser Health’s integrated regional smart system of care and, by providing a virtual first, responsive environment at the new hospital, we can better support patient-centred care while increasing access for patients and their families, closer to home.”

“By 2030, we expect that almost 40,000 British Columbians will be diagnosed with cancer every year, with one of the largest increases in the Fraser Health region,” said Dr. David Byres, president and chief executive officer, Provincial Health Services Authority. “Through our partnership with Fraser Health, we’re building our provincial capacity, ensuring British Columbians continue to experience some of the best cancer outcomes in Canada. BC Cancer provides an invaluable service improving these outcomes and providing the support patients and their families need.”

The new integrated cancer centre will include an oncology/ambulatory care unit with 50 exam rooms, 54 chemotherapy treatment spaces and room for six linear accelerators for radiation therapy to provide care and support for people diagnosed with cancer.

The project also includes a child care centre and approximately 730 parking spots, which includes 375 surface spaces and 355 underground.

The total project cost is estimated at $1.66 billion and is currently funded by the Province. Fraser Health and the Provincial Health Services Authority are working with the Surrey Hospitals Foundation and BC Cancer Foundation to explore potential funding opportunities.