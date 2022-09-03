Canada introduces new online services across immigration system

NEW WATERFORD, NS: Canada continues to be a destination of choice for people looking for a new place to work, study, and build their lives. Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship recently announced new online services across immigration system helping to improve client experience and reduce the backlogs.

Reducing wait times

To help further reduce wait times, and building on the hiring of 1,250 new employees to tackle the backlogs and increase processing capacity, the Minister will exempt permanent and temporary residence applicants who are already in Canada and meet certain criteria from the immigration medical examination requirement.

“Simplifying this process in the coming weeks will impact approximately 180,000 clients by helping them save time and money on the medical examination process and reducing wait times on their applications,” he said.

Now, as restrictions are eased globally, IRCC has resumed in-person interviews at Canadian and international offices. To provide spousal sponsorship clients with increased flexibility, the department will continue to offer virtual interviews to clients where possible.

“We are also working at expanding the availability of virtual interviews at our overseas offices, including through a pilot project allowing spousal sponsorship and other clients to take part in virtual interviews at some visa application centres rather than having to travel to a visa office,” Fraser informed.

Expanding online applications for permanent residence

IRCC is also taking measures to modernize how services to applicants for permanent residence programs. The Minister announced that, as committed in January 2022, access to the online application portal for clients has now been expanded to the majority of permanent residence applicants. IRCC will begin transitioning to 100% digital applications for most of our permanent residence programs on September 23, with alternative formats available for people who require accommodations.

Providing better information to clients

In February 2022, IRCC also launched a new application status tracker that allowed permanent residence applicants, sponsors and their representatives in the spouse, partner and dependent child categories to more easily check their application status online. “By spring 2023, we will have expanded this application status tracker to include 7 more permanent residence and temporary residence programs. We also introduced a citizenship application status tracker for clients in May 2021, which will be expanded to include access to representatives this month,” he said.