Canada unveils new passport design with reference to King Charles III

Starting later this fall, Canadians will be able to renew their passport, pay their fees, and upload their photograph and conveniently online

Canadian government has unveiled new Canadian passport design.

The new passport has been redesigned from cover to cover with state-of-the-art security features and new artwork, maintaining its status as one of the most secure and universally accepted travel documents in the world for all Canadians.

The Government of Canada awarded a 14-year contract in 2019 to the Canadian Bank Note Company to design, develop, and deploy the next generation of Canadian passports and travel documents.

The new passport includes state-of-the-art security features designed to keep Canadians’ identities safe, such as a polycarbonate data page—a technology similar to Canada’s driver’s licences.

“The new Canadian passport is more than a travel document; it is a representation of our national identity and values. It is a reminder of the beauty and diversity of Canada, and it reflects the country’s commitment to welcoming people from all around the world,” said Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration.

The Passport Index ranks the Canadian passport fourth globally, offering holders visa-free access or visa on arrival to over 170 countries (as of April 2023).

Passport holders’ personal information will now be laser engraved instead of being printed with ink, making the data page more durable and resistant to tampering and counterfeiting. Other features include a Kinegram over the main photo, a custom see-through window with a secondary image of the passport holder, a variable laser image, and a temperature sensitive ink feature.

The new passport celebrates Canada’s heritage and identity with iconic images of Canada’s natural beauty throughout the four seasons.

It also includes a new cover design with an outline of a maple leaf—the first significant change in decades.

Canada is among the first in the Commonwealth to introduce a travel document series with reference to His Majesty King Charles III. The new passport contains the former Coat of Arms. The design and manufacturing of the new passport is a multi-year process that began well before the new Coat of Arms was approved by His Majesty King Charles III in April 2023.

The new passport will start rolling out later this summer. Until then, the current passport remains secure and reliable, so Canadians with valid passports will only need to renew them when they are getting close to their normal renewal date. More details regarding the roll-out will be provided at a later date.

The Government of Canada has also been working to offer more online service options for Canadians. Starting later this fall, Canadians will be able to renew their passport, pay their fees, and upload their photograph securely and conveniently online.

On March 21, 2023, the new online Passport Application Status Checker was launched, allowing Canadians to check the status of their passport application online.