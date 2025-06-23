Canada-Wide Warrant Issued for Devaunte Thompson wanted for Murder of international student Gurvinder Nath

A Canada-wide warrant is being issued for a third man wanted for Second Degree Murder of an international student from India who was killed while making a food delivery in Mississauga.

In July 2023, the victim, Gurvinder Nath, a 24-year-old man from Brampton, was making a food delivery in the area of Britannia Road and Creditview Road. Upon arriving at the delivery address, the victim was confronted by unknown suspects who attempted to take his vehicle when a physical altercation occurred. The suspects fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle, leaving the victim at the side of the road with life-threatening injuries. The victim was transported to a trauma center, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

In November 2023, a young person was arrested and charged with Second Degree Murder. A second arrest was made in February 2024, when Jazaine Kerr was charged with Second Degree Murder and Possession of a Prohibited Firearm.

On Friday, May 30, 2025, a Canada-wide warrant was issued for Devaunte Thompson, a 25-year-old man from Caledon, for Second Degree Murder.

Thompson is described as a Black man, approximately 6 feet tall, with a medium complexion, thin build, and brown eyes.

Investigators are urging Thompson to seek legal counsel and turn himself in to the police.

Originally from India, Nath arrived in Canada in July of 2021 and had plans to open his own business, his friends and family previously told CTV. Nath was on summer break before his final semester of business school when the deadly assault occurred.

Anyone with information regarding this incident, including the whereabouts of Devaunte, is asked to contact the Homicide and Missing Persons Bureau at (905)453-2121 ext. 3205. Information may also be left anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visiting www.peelcrimestoppers.ca