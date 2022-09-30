Canada’s Brampton park renamed as Shri Bhagavad Gita Park

A park in Brampton in Canada was renamed as Shri Bhagavad Gita Park.

The park, spread over 3.75 acres, will have sculptures of Lord Krishna and Arjuna on a chariot and some other Hindu deities, it said.

Lauding the initiative, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said the park will help spread the Bhagavad Gita’s eternal message of universal brotherhood, love and harmony.

In a tweet, Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown said, “Today, the @CityBrampton unveiled the renaming of Brampton’s Troyers Park to Shri Bhagavad Gita Park. Brampton is a Mosaic, and this renaming commemorates the Hindu community and all they contribute to our City. We celebrate all cultures and all faiths in our City.”

According to the Haryana government statement, the park is probably the only one outside of India to be named after the Bhagavad Gita.