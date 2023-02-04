Canada’s first Special Representative on Combatting Islamophobia Amira Elghawaby, faces back clash for her past comments on Quebecers

Canada last week announced the appointment of Amira Elghawaby as Canada’s first Special Representative on Combatting Islamophobia.

However, days later she was criticized and asked to apologize for the comments she made against Quebecers in 2019.

The controversy is linked to an opinion column Elghawaby co-authored in Ottawa Citizen in 2019.

In the piece, Elghawaby criticized Quebec’s Bill 21, which bans certain public-facing employees, including teachers and police officers, from wearing religious symbols on the job.

“Unfortunately, the majority of Quebecers appear to be swayed not by the rule of law, but by anti-Muslim sentiment,” Elghawaby and the co-author wrote.

He column reappeared after her appointment and the push back started. Opposition leader Pierre Poilievre said, “Trudeau again chooses to divide Canadians by appointing someone who has made anti-Quebec, anti-Jewish, and anti-police remarks.”

Elghawaby apologized in English on Wednesday for the remarks as she headed into a meeting with Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet.

“I would like to say that I am extremely sorry for the way that my words have carried, how I have hurt the people of Quebec, and this is what I am going to express to Mr. Blanchet,” she said.

lghawaby is an award-winning journalist and human rights advocate. A founding board member of the Canadian Anti-Hate Network and past board member at the Silk Road Institute, she has had an extensive career supporting initiatives to counter hate and promote inclusion.

As Canada’s Special Representative on Combatting Islamophobia, Elghawaby will serve as a champion, advisor, expert, and representative to support and enhance the federal government’s efforts in the fight against Islamophobia, systemic racism, racial discrimination, and religious intolerance.

She will promote awareness of the diverse and intersectional identities of Muslims in Canada and provide advice to the government in the development of inclusive policies, legislative proposals, programs, and regulations that reflect their realities. In so doing, she will also help advance respect for equity, inclusion, and diversity and shine a light on the important contributions of Muslims to our country’s national fabric.

Islamophobia is a lived experience for Muslim communities across the country and requires ongoing action.

“Diversity truly is one of Canada’s greatest strengths, but for many Muslims, Islamophobia is all too familiar. We of Ms. Elghawaby as Canada’s first Special Representative on Combatting Islamophobia is an important step in our fight against Islamophobia and hatred in all its need to change that. No one in our country should experience hatred because of their faith. The appointment forms. I look forward to working with her as we continue building a country where everyone feels safe and respected,” said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.