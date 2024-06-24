Canadian Parliament observes ‘moment of silence’ in honour of Hardeep Singh Nijjar

Canada’s parliament on Tuesday marked one-year death anniversary of Khalistani Leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar by holding a moment of silence in the House of Commons.

Nijjar was shot and killed outside a gurdwara in Surrey on June 18 last year. Tuesday marked the first anniversary of Nijjar’s death.

Towards the end of the proceedings in the House of Commons on June 18, Speaker Greg Fergus stood up to announce, “Following discussions among representatives of all parties in the House, I understand there is agreement to observe a moment of silence commemorating Hardeep Singh Nijjar, assassinated in Surrey, British Columbia, one year ago today.”

Following this, members of the House stood up and observed a moment of silence.

According to Indian media the Canadian parliament officially observing Nijjar’s death anniversary sent another signal to India. The Indian Consulate General in Vancouver after some time announced a memorial service to pay tribute to the 329 victims of the Khalistani bombing of Air India Kanishka flight in 1985. “India stands at the forefront of countering the menace of terrorism and works closely with all nations to tackle this global threat. 23 June 2024 marks the 39th Anniversary of the cowardly terrorist bombing of Air India flight 182 (Kanishka), in which 329 innocent victims, including 86 children, lost their lives in one of the most heinous terror-related air disasters in the history of civil aviation,” the Consulate posted on X.

“A Memorial Service is scheduled at 1830 hrs on June 23, 2024 at the Air India Memorial at Stanley Park’s Ceperley Playground area. @cgivancouver encourages members of the Indian Diaspora to join the event in a show of solidarity against terrorism. @HCI_Ottawa,” it added.