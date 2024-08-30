Canadian police warn Hardeep Singh Nijjar’s aide of threat to life

Canadian police have warned an aide of Hardeep Singh Nijjar of an increased threat to his life

Inderjeet Singh Gosal, took over the Khalistan campaign from slain Sikh temple leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Reuters reported that Gurpatwant Singh Pannun said police in the province of Ontario, working with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, had issued a so-called “duty to warn” notice to Gosal this week.

“I’ve been informed by Canadian officials about the threats to my life,” a statement from Pannun cited Gosal as saying. “However, my commitment to the liberation of Punjab from Indian occupation remains unwavering.”

CTV news also reported Gosal confirming police visited his home in Brampton, Ont., to notify him, but he was not home at the time, and later phoned him.

“There’s always a sense of fear when someone is trying to eliminate you when you are doing something legally, of course that brings fear,” explains Gosal.

Gosal says despite the duty to warn, he is not backing down.

“This just continues to show India’s transnational repression and me just thinking what happened to Hardeep Singh Nijjar and they are after me shows they have a big problem with the Khalistan campaign.”

Gosal is not the first to receive a duty to warn after Nijjar’s death. Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, Sikhs for Justice, was similarly targeted.

“Neither the RCMP or the Ontario police were immediately available for comment. The office of Canadian Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc, who has overall responsibility for law enforcement, declined to comment,” according to Reuters news.

In September that year, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau cited credible allegations of possible Indian government involvement in the murder and police have since charged four men with the killing. India denies any connection to the shooting.

The U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation last week said it was investigating an Aug. 11 drive-by shooting that targeted a California activist with close ties to Nijjar.

New Delhi accuses Canada of harboring Sikh separatists who seek to create a homeland known as Khalistan by carving it out of the Indian region of Punjab.