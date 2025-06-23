Canadians can apply for the Canada Disability Benefit on June 20

Minister of Jobs and Families and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario Patty Hajdu, announced that persons with disabilities will be able to apply for the new Canada Disability Benefit (CDB) as of June 20, 2025.

First payments will begin in July 2025 for applications received and approved by June 30, 2025. Canadians will be able to apply through barrier-free, accessible ways: online, in person at a Service Canada office, or by phone.

Persons with disabilities between the ages of 18 and 64 can apply for the benefit if they have qualified for the disability tax credit (DTC) and meet the benefit’s other eligibility requirements, including having filed their 2024 income tax return with the Canada Revenue Agency. For those who have a spouse or common-law partner, their partner must also have filed their 2024 income tax return to be eligible.

The federal government will send letters to eligible Canadians inviting them to apply.

To support individuals with the application process, a number of community-based organizations across Canada will provide accessible, individualized navigation services to disability programs and benefits, including the DTC and CDB. Applicants can also now use the newly launched benefit estimator tool to find out how much they may qualify to receive each month.

“With the Canada Disability Benefit application set to open on June 20, financial support will be delivered to working-age, low-income persons with disabilities starting next month. I want to extend my gratitude to disability advocates across the country who have worked tirelessly to help shape this historic benefit,” Hajdu said.