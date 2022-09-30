Chandigarh international airport renamed after Shaheed Bhagat Singh

Chandigarh Airport is now renamed as Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport.

Indian Ministry of Civil Aviation has renamed Chandigarh International airport as ‘Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport’.

Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveiled the plaque at Mohali and paid tributes to the national icon on his 115th birth anniversary.

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann sought permission from Civil Aviation ministry to increase international flights from the airport.

He tweeted. “A long standing demand of the people of Punjab was fulfilled on the auspicious occasion of 115th Birth Anniversary of Shaheed-E-Azam Bhagat Singh with the due efforts of CM.”

With the renaming, the long pending demand to add Mohali, Chandigarh and Panchkula in the nomenclature has been laid to rest.

Three days ago, in his Mann Ki Baat radio broadcast, PM Modi said the Chandigarh airport will now be named after Shaheed Bhagat Singh as a tribute to the great freedom fighter.

Chandigarh International Airport Limited (CHIAL) is a joint venture company incorporated under the Companies Act, 2013 by Airports Authority of India (AAI) in association with governments of Punjab and Haryana.

The airport runway is in Chandigarh while the international terminal is located on the south side of the runway in the village of Jhiurheri in Mohali.

The AAI has a 51% share in the project. Punjab and Haryana have contributed 24.5% each.