Charges approved against Jason Kirupakaran the alleged driver in hit and run that injured two police officers in 2019

Charges have been approved against against 32-year-old Jason Kirupakaran, the alleged driver involved in a hit and run that injured two police officers in 2019.

On March 4, 2019, Burnaby RCMP frontline officers responded to a report of a hit and run in South Burnaby that seriously injured two police officers from the Lower Mainland Integrated Police Dog Service. The suspect vehicle was located by police a short distance away.

Burnaby RCMP’s Criminal Collision Investigation Team took conduct of the investigation.

Kirupakaran faces the following charges:

2X Criminal negligence causing bodily harm

2X Fail to stop after an accident causing bodily harm

1X Public mischief

“This hit and run has had a significant impact on the two officers who were seriously injured while on the job,” said Corporal Mike Kalanj with the Burnaby RCMP. “The investigation has spanned more than three years, with our Criminal Collision Investigation Team working tirelessly to conduct a thorough investigation that has now resulted in charges.”