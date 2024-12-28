Chetna Association of Canada urges the Indian Union Minister Shah to withdraw his remarks on Baba Saheb Ambedkar

Chetna Association of Canada, a nonprofit organization promoting equality in Canada, is urging the Indian Union Minister Amit Shah to withdraw his remarks on Dr Ambedkar and work towards restoring harmony in India, and among the Diaspora.

Chetna’s Plea comes after Shah made remarks on BR Ambedkar during his address to the Rajya Sabha during debate on Constitution. On December 18, 2024, Shah said in Raj Sabha: “It has become a fashion to say Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar’. If they had taken God’s name so many times, they would have got a place in heaven.”

Amit Shah’s remark evoked a sharp backlash from the Congress, including Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi. Rahul Gandhi tweeted, “Those who believe in Manusmriti will definitely have problems with Ambedkar ji.”

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the Congress and its “rotten ecosystem” of insulting BR Ambedhkar for several years as he listed the party’s several “sins” towards the architect of the Indian Constitution.

Defending Amit Shah’s remarks in the Rajya Sabha during the Constitution debate, PM Modi said the Congress was doing “theatrics” after being “stung and stunned” by the Home Minister’s address.

“Amit Shah exposed the Congress’s dark history of insulting Dr. Ambedkar…They are clearly stung and stunned by the facts he presented, which is why they are now indulging in theatrics,” he said.

Shah also launched a sharp attack on the Congress during a press conference in Delhi, accusing the opposition party of distorting remarks made in Parliament and adopting an anti-Ambedkar stance.

Whether or not these words are taken out of context, or are being used for political reasons, Chetna Association of Canada believes these words are totally inappropriate for one of the highest profile positions of India to make. “The Union Minister’s comments not only undermine the tireless contributions of Baba Sahib Dr. Ambedkar and other proponents of equality, they are also disrespectful of everyone who is acknowledging the wrongs and taking action to correct the past decisions and the current practices that reduce the fraternity of India,” said Jai Birdi, President/Executive Director, Chetna Association of Canada.

“Because of the difference Baba Sahib Dr. Ambedkar and other nation builders have made, Dr. Ambedkar is now being better understood and hence is emerging as a “passion, and a global icon- not just a fashion, among all proponents of justice and equality. If it is now “fashionable” to celebrate the legacy of Baba Sahib Dr. Ambedkar, well, it is about time because Baba Saheb Dr. Ambedkar had been largely ignored for over sevonty-five years since India’s independence,” he said.