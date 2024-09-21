Chetna Association organizes screening of short film on women empowerment as part of Gender Equality Week

“Whistle”, a 9 minute short film directed by Navraj Raj based on a story/script by Navjot Dhillon was screened on Saturday, September 14 by Chetna Association of Canada in the Dr. Ambedkar Room at Surrey Center Library. It was arranged as a part of the upcoming Gender Equality Week (September 22 to 28, 2024).

The venue was selected because of the long standing partnership between Chetna Association of Canada and the Surrey Libraries going back to 2012 when the room in the honor of Dr. Ambedkar was first named.

” Whistle”, a joint production of Creative Heights Productions and Dynamic Creative Horizons, explors beliefs and taboos using blowing whistles as a symbol where girls are told that: “girls don’t blow whistles”. The film effectively brings forward many other actions that girls and women are told not to do and thereby, limits the potential of women.

The screening of the film was well aligned with the 2024 theme of the Gender Equality Week: Unlocking potential: Economic Power through Gender Equality.

After the screening, the organizers, the audience, and emerging new filmmakers had interactive dialogue about the film, gender equality, the progress made by women, and further ideas from maximizing the potential of women. The filmmakers and the team were recognized and presented with an award for making the film and initiating dialogue on women empowerment.

Updates on Chetna Association of Canada’s “Project Equality” and the anti-caste movement were also shared. Param Kainth of AICS Canada and Rashpaul Bharadwaj of AISRO Canada were also present and acknowledged for their support in taking forward the Project Equality.

Makhan Tut, founder of Mamta Foundation of Canada, an organization that supports and empowers abandoned children to receive education and maximize their potential, also spoke on the occasion. He also shared situations where girls, in Canada, were killed, as an act of honor killing, for marrying without the consent of their families.

Tarlok Sablok, an actor in the film and recipient of the King Charles Coronation Medal, shared the importance of empowering girls and women. Sablok also encouraged promoting the teachings of Dr. Ambedkar, known as the Father of the Indian Constitution.

Report by Jai Birdi, Executive Director of Chetna Association of Canada