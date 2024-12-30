Chief Superintendent Wendy Mehat informs about RCMP Surrey Support Unit role in a holiday message

As we approach the holiday season, a time for joy and reflection I want to express my heartfelt gratitude for your continued support throughout this year. Hundreds of RCMP officers are here in the city, as a part of the Surrey Provincial Operations Support Unit (RCMP SPOSU). We are the same unit, the same dedication, the same officers – now with a new name.

A majority of RCMP officers who previously worked at the Surrey RCMP Detachment, maintain their roles and remain committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of everyone in the City of Surrey. Many residents have approached our officers with questions about our roles in the community, we are here providing support and assistance to our colleagues at the Surrey Police Service. We appreciate the spirit of cooperation, respect and understanding across police agencies – this makes our community strong.

RCMP Frontline officers and Community Response Units (CRU) continue to work in the Cloverdale, Guildford and South Surrey districts as we maintain all police operations in those neighbourhoods. RCMP SPOSU officers are also running Investigative Services for the majority of the city including supporting the Surrey Police Service in the Newton area. Specialized RCMP SPOSU teams, including the Youth Unit, Auto Theft, Drugs and Property Crime are also continuing their enforcement efforts in the designated RCMP zones. If you see our members out and about, feel free to stop and say hello or attend the District 2 office in Guildford for a visit.

It brings us joy, to see so many smiling and supportive faces right before the holidays, just as we did at the Santa Claus Parade in Cloverdale. Thank you for your generosity during our Pack the PC and Keian’s Holiday Wish Toy Drive where we raised $1015.95 and collected 265 lbs of food and 1,200 unwrapped toys.

We are grateful for your continued trust in the RCMP. As we celebrate, let’s remember to look out for one another, be safe on the roads and spread cheer. Together, we can make this holiday season brighter and safer for all.

On behalf of the members of my team at the Surrey Provincial Operations Support unit, we wish you and your loved ones a safe and festive holiday season.