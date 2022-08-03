China bans imports of Taiwanese food products amid Pelosi visit

Furious over US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s high-profile visit to Taipei, the first by a top American official in 25 years, China on July 3 announced punitive measures on outfits seeking “Taiwan independence”, banned imports of some Taiwanese food products and suspended the export of natural sand.

China, which claims Taiwan as its territory and opposes any engagement by Taiwanese officials with foreign governments, announced a series of military exercises around the self-ruled island on Tuesday night after Pelosi landed in the Taiwanese capital, Taipei.

By allowing the 82-year-old top Democrat to visit Taipei, China accuses the US of violating the ‘One China’ policy under which Beijing regards Taiwan as part of the Chinese mainland.

The Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, a Chinese official body that looks after Taiwan affairs, announced the punitive measures on organisations related to die-hard elements seeking “Taiwan independence”.

They have gone all out to ingratiate themselves with external anti-China forces, Ma Xiaoguang, spokesperson for the office said.

They have also attacked and smeared the mainland and used money and other means as bait to expand the so-called “international space” of Taiwan, attempting to undermine the international support for the one-China principle, Ma said.

The mainland has decided to take punitive measures against the above-mentioned foundations, banning them from cooperating with mainland organisations, enterprises or individuals, he said.

The mainland will also punish, in accordance with the law, organisations, enterprises, or individuals that offer funds or services to the foundations, and take other necessary measures, Ma was quoted as saying by official media here.