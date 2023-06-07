Chris Christie enters 2024 Republican primary, super PAC predicts he’ll eat ‘DeSantis’ lunch’

Get the latest on the 2024 Republican primary as former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie enters the race, aiming to overshadow Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

A Super PAC supporting Donald Trump responded to Chris Christie’s entrance into the 2024 Republican primary by predicting that the former New Jersey governor would quickly overshadow Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

Christie, a former ally of Trump, officially filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission to make his run official.

The pro-Trump Super PAC, Make America Great Again, Inc., released a statement through spokesperson Karoline Leavitt, asserting that DeSantis’ campaign is faltering, and Trump’s influence over the Republican primary has triggered a rush to claim the second-place spot.

Leavitt’s statement didn’t mince words, as she suggested that Christie would waste no time “eating DeSantis’ lunch,” alluding to the former governor’s weight issues.

“Ron DeSantis is not ready for this moment, and Chris Christie will waste no time eating DeSantis’ lunch,” she stated.

The former New Jersey governor famously endorsed Trump in 2016 after his own lackluster performance in New Hampshire’s primary.

Following Trump’s victory over Hillary Clinton, Christie led Trump’s transition team. Although he advised Trump during the 2020 campaign, Christie distanced himself from the former president when Trump claimed the election was decided by fraud.

The 60-year-old has positioned himself as the sole Republican candidate willing to directly challenge Trump’s dominance. National primary polling averages compiled by RealClearPolitics indicate that Trump currently holds a significant 31-point lead over DeSantis. Christie has criticized the idea of a Trump nomination, arguing that it would be detrimental to the Republican Party and give President Biden an advantage in the 2024 election.

Christie’s political career has faced ups and downs. He left the governor’s office in 2018 with a dismal 15% approval rating, the lowest rating among all governors measured by Quinnipiac University in decades. The decline in his popularity started with the “Bridgegate” scandal in 2013, where lanes on the George Washington Bridge were closed allegedly as political payback for a local official’s refusal to endorse Christie’s re-election bid. Despite denying involvement, Christie’s reputation suffered, and two aides were initially convicted before the US Supreme Court overturned their convictions.

Christie claimed that the scandal hindered his progress against Trump in the 2016 race and believed it was the reason he was passed over for a vice presidential nomination. Although he never publicly received a cabinet position, Christie revealed in 2019 that he turned down seven offers.

Trump and Christie have had a tumultuous relationship, often engaging in political sparring. Trump, who himself has faced criticism for his weight, did not shy away from mocking Christie’s appearance.

In one instance, the former U.S President shared a picture on social media of an overweight man at a buffet, claiming it was Christie consoling himself at a late-night fast-food restaurant. Additionally, Trump reportedly forced Christie to order meatloaf while allowing other dinner guests to choose their meals during a White House dinner in 2017.