City council votes for Surrey’s charter

Surrey city council has approved “in concept” a proposed charter which would provide the City with additional powers, responsibilities and exemptions. Mayor Brenda Locke will send a letter to the Premier and Minister of Municipal Affairs requesting that the Province enact the Surrey Charter.

“As we stand on the brink of becoming the largest city in British Columbia, it is imperative that we empower ourselves with a Surrey Charter,” said Mayor Brenda Locke. “This proposed Surrey Charter is not just about granting power; it’s about ensuring that our community has the tools it needs to thrive amidst rapid growth. With more autonomy and flexibility, we can be more responsive to the needs of our growing and unique community. With these new powers, we can build a more sustainable, equitable, and prosperous future for every Surrey resident.”

Surrey is projected to be the largest city in B.C. by 2030 and current legislative framework in the Community Charter and Local Government Act fails to address many of the challenges faced by larger municipalities.

The initial concept of the Surrey Charter proposes exemptions from new provincial housing legislation:

To give council discretion to hold public hearings and maintain single-family residential zones.

To exempt transit hubs from blanket density requirements, leaving this to Council’s discretion

To give Council discretion to require off-street parking as it consider appropriate

The power to enact an Empty Homes Tax

The authority to expand revenue sources

Ability to enhance Bylaw enforcement tools, such as increasing maximum fines

The power to provide greater support and grants to businesses

Greater protections against legal claims

Broader authority to regulate business and enact building regulations