City of Surrey communication during Canada Post strike

The City of Surrey is informing residents and businesses of disruptions due to the ongoing Canada Post strike action. During the duration of the strike action, mail and parcels will not be processed or delivered.

We are committed to ensuring that residents and businesses continue to receive timely and effective communication despite the Canada Post strike action.

Businesses or residents will experience delays in receiving:

metered utility bills, dog licence renewal notices, and outstanding property tax notices

business licence notices

payments and other critical documents

To avoid late fees, interest charges or penalties, residents and businesses are encouraged to use alternative methods to make payments on time.

Payments made by mail that are received by the City after the due date are considered late and subject to penalty.

Utility bills

Customers in Metered Area 2, with utility bills due December 2 must pay by the due date to avoid a penalty. For customers in Metered Area 3, utility bills may be delayed, however payment must be made by the due date of January 2, 2025, to avoid penalty. Learn how to pay your utility bill.

Payments options