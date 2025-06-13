City of Surrey Wraps Up a Vibrant Seniors Week Celebration 

The City of Surrey successfully concluded its vibrant and engaging Seniors Week celebration, held from June 1 to 7, 2025. This weeklong event featured a wide variety of free activities and programs across the city, bringing seniors together to stay active, learn something new, and connect with others in the community.

“Our community thrives when everyone has the opportunity to stay active, engaged, and connected,” said Mayor Brenda Locke. “Seniors Week has always been a wonderful opportunity for residents aged 55+ to try new sports, build friendships, and embrace healthy living. I’m thrilled that we were able to support our community with such a successful week of celebration.”

Throughout the week, participants were encouraged to pick up a ‘Try It’ Passport, collecting stamps at each activity they attended for a chance to win an annual recreation pass. Free activities included power walking, circuit training, badminton, and more—each designed to remove barriers and encourage seniors to explore new ways to stay fit and have fun.

The celebration culminated in the Health and Wellness Forum on June 7, which welcomed 127 attendees to a dynamic day of presentations, demonstrations, ‘Try It’ Sampler activities, and age friendly community engagement booths. Topics covered included: staying socially connected, elder law, community safety, virtual health care, technology and accessibility, and common computer myths. The event also featured over 28 resource booths, door prizes, and sampler activities—making it a lively and informative finale to the week.

Surrey’s Age Friendly Strategy prioritizes initiatives that support, engage, and ensure the health and well-being of seniors, reflecting the City’s commitment to fostering a vibrant and inclusive community for all ages.

For more information on future seniors’ programs and activities, visit surrey.ca/seniorsweek.