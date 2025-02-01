City plans $new synthetic hockey field at Tamanawis Park

3rd field will make Surrey the only Canadian city with three water-based dedicated hockey fields at one location

Surrey City is planning construction of a new synthetic turf field hockey field at Tamanawis Park by awarding a $3.9M contract. The field is located at 12601 64 Ave. in Newton. This community park is evolving into a prominent hub for field hockey in Surrey.

“The addition of a third synthetic hockey field at Tamanawis Park is not only an enhancement to our community’s sports infrastructure but also makes Surrey the only Canadian city with three water-based dedicated hockey fields located in one location,” said Surrey Mayor Brenda Locke. “Investing in new facilities is essential for fostering local talent, encouraging youth participation in sports and bolstering sport tourism in our community. We are committed to providing residents with high-quality recreational facilities that promote active lifestyles and community engagement.”

Currently, Tamanawis Park offers two fully lit artificial turf fields, baseball diamonds, and a soccer field, making it a key hub for sports in Surrey. Construction on the new field is set to commence in March and is expected to be completed in late 2025.

“This new field will serve as a vital resource for sports enthusiasts and local clubs,” noted Councillor Gord Hepner, Chair of the City’s Parks, Recreation and Sport Tourism Committee. “It is an exciting opportunity for our community to host more events and cultivate an even greater love for field hockey in our city.”

Funding for this contract is available within the approved 2024 Parks, Recreation & Culture Department Capital Budget.