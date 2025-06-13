City releases Surrey Council voting record on arena project

Surrey Mayor Brenda Locke has released the following statement on making public council’s voting record on proposed downtown arena project.

“On Monday, June 9, a Special Closed Meeting was held to discuss the proposed downtown arena project, during which the Surrey City Council voted to publicly release the voting record on this matter. While Councillor Annis has publicly criticized the city’s vision to develop a vibrant entertainment district in the downtown core, the official record from the closed sessions on Oct. 21, 2024, Nov. 4, 2024 and April 14, 2025—now made public—shows that all of Surrey City Council, including Councillor Annis, voted in favour of advancing the project.

It is essential that the public has access to factual information about the decision-making process. I recognize that views can evolve, and welcome continued discussion; however it’s important that the public has access to accurate information.

Councillor Annis has also shared a cost she has estimated for the project. I’m not sure the source of her figures. The final capital budget for the arena will be determined through a comprehensive process, incorporating a mixed financing approach that includes private investments, revenue from naming rights, and targeted City funding—each subject to Council approval.

Finally, Councillor Annis has stated that funding should instead prioritize new recreation facilities and parks, yet she voted against the City’s budget at the April 14 and 28 meetings, which allocated $701 million for 36 capital projects including the Newton Community Centre, the Chuck Bailey Recreation Centre expansion, and the Cloverdale Sport & Ice Complex.

The City Centre arena is poised to anchor a vibrant sports and entertainment district that brings year-round jobs, new hospitality options, and a signature gathering place for Surrey residents.

In the last year, the City’s feasibility study for the project was completed. In the next month, we are hiring a Development Advisor to advise on risk allocation and develop the procurement strategy. Guided by this advisor and in collaboration with external legal counsel, we plan to launch competitive processes later this year to select an Operating Partner to manage the 10,000-seat arena, as well as a Development Partner to deliver the broader mixed-use development. This includes approximately 100,000 square feet of retail and office space, a 150-room hotel, and 60,000 square feet of ballroom and conference facilities.

I look forward to announcing more project milestones as they emerge.”