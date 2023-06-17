City seeks public feedback on phase one design of Surrey’s new 3km riverfront park

The City of Surrey is seeking community input on the proposed design for a new 3km linear park planned along the Nicomekl River. Residents, user groups, stewards, First Nations and other interested parties are invited to provide feedback on the project by attending an open house happening on Tuesday, June 20 at Elgin Hall from 5p.m. to 7p.m. or by taking the online survey, which closes on July 14.

The project is being developed in three phases. The City of Surrey is currently gathering feedback on the design for phase one, the largest area (24 acres) of the project, known as the Hadden Mill and Oxbow zones, located on either side of King George Boulevard. Feedback gathered will help finalize the phase one concept plan and initiate the construction phase of the project. This is the final round of engagement for phase one of the project.

Indigenous Coast Salish culture, history, stories, and art will be present in multiple locations throughout the park. Artists from Semiahmoo and Kwantlen First Nations are developing cultural pieces and advising on the park design. This cultural work will create opportunities for reconnection with this land, and for all peoples to learn about Coast Salish history and culture.

The project is one of Surrey’s 13 projects to be partially funded through the Government of Canada’s Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund (DMAF). The project was also approved in the City’s 2021 Five-Year (2021-2025) Capital Financial Plan.

The new Nicomekl Riverfront Park will be part of the network of over 800 parks managed by the City of Surrey. 600 parks prioritize protecting natural areas, open space, and biodiversity as part of the larger green infrastructure network and over 200 parks feature active amenities such as sports fields, sport courts, playgrounds, community gardens, picnic areas.