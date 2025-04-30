Classroom construction irregularities: ACB case against AAP’s Sisodia, Satyendar

The Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) on Wednesday registered a case against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain over alleged corruption in the construction of 12,748 classrooms in Delhi government schools, officials said on Wednesday.

According to ACB officials, the case pegged at ₹2,000 crore, during the AAP’s tenure in Delhi, involves alleged irregularities in the construction of 12,748 classrooms at government schools.

The probe was initiated after several complaints by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders.

“The case pertains to awarding contracts at inflated costs, procedural violations, and cost escalations that were allegedly engineered to benefit contractors linked to the party. The construction was ostensibly aimed at expanding classroom capacity in government-run schools, but our investigations revealed that each classroom was constructed at an average cost of ₹24.86 lakh—nearly five times the market rate of around ₹5 lakh per room. Though the classrooms were built as semi-permanent structures (SPS), which typically have a 30-year lifespan, the cost was nearly equivalent to that of fully reinforced concrete (RCC) structures with a 75-year lifespan. Surprisingly, no financial justification was given for opting for SPS over permanent structures,” said joint commissioner of police Madhur Verma, who is also the ACB chief.