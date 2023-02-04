CleanBC HDVE Program Expo is coming to Langley

The BC Trucking Association (BCTA) is excited to announce the first-ever CleanBC Heavy-duty Vehicle Efficiency (HDVE) Program Expo on March 6th, 2023 at the Coast Hotel & Convention Centre in Langley, BC.

The Expo will showcase a variety of fuel-saving equipment for heavy-duty commercial trucks that is available through the CleanBC HDVE Program – an incentive program that provides motor carriers with fuel management strategies and rebates of up to $15,000 per vehicle and $100,000 per fleet for approved fuel-efficiency devices. For the fourth year in a row, BCTA has partnered with the Government of BC to administer the CleanBC HDVE Program and this year, the Province is providing $3.5 million to the Program, more than double the rebates offered previously.

If you operate one truck or an entire fleet, come and learn firsthand how carriers have benefitted from the CleanBC HDVE Program, ask suppliers directly about qualifying fuel-efficient equipment, and take the free pre-requisite fuel management course – all in one location.

Registration is free to all BC based fleets, which includes a working lunch.

Agenda:

10:00 am Welcome and carrier presentations with Q&A period

12:00 pm Working lunch

12:00 – 2:00 pm Qualifying HDVE Program equipment exhibits

1:30 – 4:00 pm CleanBC HDVE Program Fuel Management

To register: https://www.bctrucking.com/events/cleanbc-heavy-duty-vehicle-efficiency-program-expo