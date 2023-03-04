CLI Falls in Fourth Quarter 2022

In the fourth quarter of 2022, the BCREA Commercial Leading Indicator (CLI) dropped to 148 from 149, and the six-month moving average continued its downward trajectory. Compared to the same quarter in 2021, the index was down by 2 per cent.



It is important to note that the environment for commercial real estate remains highly abnormal and uncertain. The CLI is designed to interpret economic and office employment growth as positive indicators for commercial real estate demand. However, the recent strong growth in these indicators may not translate as readily into improved commercial real estate market conditions due to structural changes in the economy caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.



The decline in the CLI during the fourth quarter was mainly attributed to a deterioration in the economic activity subcomponent of the index.