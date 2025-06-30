Coeur d’Alene shooting: Crowd waves American flags honoring slain Idaho firefighters | Watch

Two firefighters were shot and killed, one wounded while trying to put out a wildfire in northern Idaho. Later, police found a man dead on Canfield Mountain with a gun next to him.

After the tragic incident, a video shows a crowd of patriots waving American flags honoring slain firefighters.

Bo Loudon, a social media personality, has shared a video on X, showing “a flash-crowd of patriots waving American flags honoring the heroic firefighters who lost their lives just lined Idaho streets as authorities left.”

Netizens flocked to the comment section of the video, where one of the users chimed, “Honoring those who risk all reminds us of the courage behind every call firefighters answer.”

A different user wrote, This is just so sad. Prayers to all of those who have been affected and prayers for our country as a whole”

Another user penned, It’s unmanageable what happened to these firefighting heroes. May the good Lord bless their families & friends with love, strength & peace. God bless them all & bring healing to the community & all of America.”