Colorado dentist first kills wife using eye drops and cyanide in protein shake, then plots to murder cop leading probe

A Colorado dentist remains behind bars after allegedly killing his wife by lacing her protein shake with cyanide. But the case has taken an even darker turn, with him now being accused of trying to hire a hitman to kill the lead investigator probing the case.

The murder trial of the dentist began with opening arguments on Tuesday.

James Craig faces several charges, including first-degree murder in the death of his wife, Angela Craig. He has pleaded not guilty, reported Associated Press.

Prosecutors said that the 47-year-old initially tried to poison his wife using arsenic, which he allegedly purchased around the time Angela was sick and began experiencing unexplained symptoms such as dizziness and headaches.

When those efforts failed, Craig is accused of ordering potassium cyanide. He also allegedly used tetrahydrozoline — a chemical found in over-the-counter eye drops — in the poisoning.

Husband searched, ‘how to make a murder look like a heart attack’

Authorities say Craig searched online for phrases such as “how to make a murder look like a heart attack” and “is arsenic detectable in an autopsy.” Prosecutors allege he attempted to stage Angela’s death as a suicide.