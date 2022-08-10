Comedian Raju Srivastava suffers ‘mild heart attack’ at the gym; things to keep in mind while exercising

Popular stand-up comedian and actor Raju Srivastava, 59, suffered a “mild heart attack” while working out at a gym in New Delhi on Wednesday morning,. “Raju sir suffered a mild heart attack while working out. He is admitted to AIIMS, but he is doing fine. He is conscious.”

He, reportedly, collapsed while running on a treadmill after which he was rushed to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, where he is recuperating.

While exercising is extremely essential to stay healthy and fit, one must always keep some pointers in mind to reap maximum benefit, experts said. According to Deepak Rawat, fitness expert, Cure.fit, one should “avoid holding their breath during treadmill workouts and try to find a rhythm that sits well with their running intensity.”

“Monitoring the heart rate while working out on a treadmill helps with safety needs as well. Most treadmills have the functionality to show the heart rate, either with help of a chest strap or a heart rate compatible watch,” he said in an earlier interaction with indianexpress.com.

Agreed Dr Vivek Chaturvedi, senior consultant, Cardiology and Director Cardiac Electrophysiology and Pacing, Narayana Hospital who said that people who have a heart condition, or are at high risk for it (multiple risk factors like diabetes, high blood pressure, smoking) or have any other serious non- heart-related illness, should always consult a physician before starting treadmill regimen.