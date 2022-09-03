Commemoration of Epic Battle of “Saragarhi”

The highest gallantry battle honor day of the Epic battle of “SARAGARHI” is being celebrated at 6:30 PM on 12th September, 2022, (Monday) at The Riverside Banquet Hall, 13030, 76 Avenue, Surrey, BC. All Ex-Servicemen of Indian Armed Forces are invited to attend the occasion with their wives. Confirmation to attend the occasion can be communicated by September 8, 2022 on phone 604-501-3939 or email: [email protected] For more information please contact Capt Mohinder Singh Jaswal (retd) on the give phone number.