Competition Bureau sues Rogers for allegedly misleading claims about unlimited data

The Competition Bureau is taking legal action against Rogers Communications Inc., alleging they are falsely advertising their Infinite wireless phone plans as offering unlimited data.

The Competition Bureau, as an independent law enforcement agency ensuring that Canadian businesses and consumers prosper in a competitive and innovative marketplace.

The Bureau claims that Rogers’ advertisements create the false or misleading impression that the plans provide consumers with limitless data, allowing them to use as much data as they want. In reality, the plans have data caps and once reached, the data speed is reduced, or throttled, by over 99%.

As a result, the Bureau has filed an application with the Competition Tribunal seeking, among other things, for Rogers to stop the misleading advertising, pay a penalty, and issue restitution to Infinite wireless phone plan customers.

“Canadians need accurate and truthful information when purchasing goods and services especially essential services like wireless data plans. This case demonstrates that the Bureau remains committed to ensuring that Canadian consumers are not misled. And that we take all appropriate measures to address false or misleading claims in the marketplace,” said Matthew Boswell, Commissioner of Competition.

Rogers Communications issued a statement in response to litigation initiated by the Commissioner of Competition. “We introduced unlimited data plans in 2019 to deliver great value to our customers. These plans helped eliminate overage fees and gave customers bill certainty at a time when data use started growing exponentially. These plans are commonplace in the industry and reflected a significant and positive development for consumers and small businesses. The advertising of our Infinite plans is clear and truthful, and we will fight this litigation. These plans represent the norm in Canada and the Bureau’s decision to single out Rogers after five years is quite concerning.”