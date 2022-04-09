Constitution crisis in Pakistan as Pak’s PM Imran Khan asks to dissolve national assembly

Pakistan’s prime minister threw the country into political limbo on Sunday, accusing the United States of attempting to oust him and canceling a no-confidence vote he was poised to lose. He then ordered the National Assembly dissolved so new elections can be held, Associated Press reported.

His actions have created huge uncertainty in Islamabad, with constitutional experts debating their legality and pondering whether Khan and his rivals can find a way forward.

The dramatic episode was the latest in an escalating dispute between Khan and Parliament, after defectors within his own party and a minor coalition partner joined the opposition and attempted to oust him from power. It was unclear on Sunday where the powerful military — which has directly ruled Pakistan for more than half of its 75-year history — stood in the fray.

The former cricket star turned conservative Islamic leader sought to justify the measures by accusing the United States of trying to overthrow his government. His information minister, Fawad Chaudhry, accused the opposition of collusion with a foreign power when he successfully filed the motion to the deputy speaker of Parliament to throw out the vote.

The opposition, which accuses Khan of mismanaging the economy, arrived in Parliament ready to vote Khan out of power, and say they have the simple majority of 172 votes in the 342-seat assembly to do so.

Khan, who was not in Parliament on Sunday, went on national television to announce he was submitting the dissolution request, which President ArifAlvi later executed.

“I ask people to prepare for the next elections. Thank God, a conspiracy to topple the government has failed,” Khan said in his address. According to Pakistan’s constitution, an interim government inclusive of the opposition will now see the country toward elections held within 90 days.