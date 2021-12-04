Constitution Day Celebrations – 2021

By Zile Singh

November 26th is a red-letter day in Indian history. An unparalleled living document known as the ‘Constitution of India’ was adopted on this day in 1949 and enacted two months later on January 26, 1950. It is unparalleled because it enshrines as many provisions as can be envisioned to give a better administration to such a diverse country like India which is known as a sub-continent also. It is one of the largest Constitutions with an adequate rigidity and also flexibility.

The Day was celebrated by the Consulate General of India, Vancouver and the Chetna Association of Canada jointly in Surrey. Every celebration, in addition to joy, spreads awareness (Chetna) as well. For that matter, Chetna’s participation was a befitting decision. The stage was dressed in India’s Tricolour – saffron, white and green with a copy of the Constitution on the pedestal and the photograph of the Father of the Constitution overlooking the audience in the hope that matters dearest to his heart i.e., Justice, Liberty, Equality and Fraternity are promoted in as fairly and friendly a manner as possible, by law and also by persuasion. The celebration hall was filled with an aroma of ‘Indigenous’ theme of Canada and Indians (Bharatvasis) of all strata of society; men and women, children as young as 3 months and senior as young as 100 plus years. Political leaders, serving and retired, businessmen, academicians, singers and social activists graced the occasion. The decoration ringed the bells of the Republic (Constitution) and also the Freedom (75th Anniversary of Indian Independence –Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav).

Mr. Manjish Grover, Consul from the Consulate took the lead to start the celebration by acknowledging the audience. The National Anthems of Canada and India were played. A patriotic song “VandeMatram” was sung melodiously by child singers Niharika and Sumana. Mr. Manish, Consul General of India briefed the audience about the Constitution. The Consul General, as a student of law, explained the Preamble (Soul) of the Constitution word for word. “We the People of India …… gave this Constitution to Ourselves”. His words seemed as the words of the wise. The guest speaker Mr. Bruce Ralston, Minister of Energy, Mines and Petroleum Resources BC Government explained the similarities between the Canadian and the Indian Constitutions. He talked about the Rights of the citizens. He was amazed how almost single-handedly Dr. Ambedkar drafted such a voluminous document when other members left on one reason or the other. Mr. Arvind Thakore, a Gandhian and founder of Thakore Charitable Foundation drew attention on the roles of Mahatma Gandhi and Dr. B.R. Ambedkar in ameliorating the degrading conditions of the Untouchables of India in their own unique ways. He acknowledged that the ‘untouchability or the caste system still exists’ despite the fact that to practice untouchability is against the law and there is also an Act against Atrocities on Dalits. A change of heart on the part of the higher castes is the need of the day. Dr. Shinder Purewal, Professor of Political Science at Kwantlen Polytechnic University spoke about the ‘Birth of a New Republic”. He emphasized that the republic is still on its march. A lot of progress has been made in this direction. According to him, Republic is a living phenomenon. Mrs. Manjit Bains, Member, Chetna Association highlighted the strenuous efforts undertaken by Dr. B.R. Ambedkar for the empowerment of women of India. Dr. Ambedkar said, “I measure the progress of a community by the degree of progress which women have achieved.” Advocate Lovleen Gill narrated a story of a Brick Kiln bonded labour in Punjab who got himself as well as many others of his kind free from the clutches of slavery of the powerful by sheer dint of his knowledge of relevant laws in the Constitutionon bonded labour.

At the end of the first part of the ceremony, the Consul General was presented with a Punjabi translation of the Constitution by Dr.InderjitKajla.

The second part of the celebration was presentation of Dr. Ambedkar Chetna Awards. Mr. Jai Birdi, General Secretary of Chetna Association welcomed the guests. The following Awards were presented: (1) Arts & Literature Award to Dr. Deanna Reder, University of Simon Fraser for her contribution to inclusion and strengthening resilience of communities by sharing and advancing indigenous literature. (2) Social Justice Award to Mrs. Raminder Dosanjh, founder of Indian Women Association for her contributionto women empowerment, reducing domestic violence and educating communities against female foeticide. (3) Sardar Tara Singh Hayer Journalism Award to Mr. Prem Chumber, in-absentia, for his courage to establish and sustain on-line and print media and provide forum to marginalized communities to share challenges and celebrate successes and milestones. The Fourth, Lifetime Achievement Award to Ambassador Zile Singh, Retired Indian Foreign Service Officer for inspiring marginalized communities and being a role model; and advancing values of equality by receiving education and entering public service.

An Award of Appreciation was awarded to Mr. Manish, Consul General of India, Vancouver in recognition of creating a culture of inclusion & respect as well as the Government of India’s role in establishing the Dr. Ambedkar Museum in London, observing India’s Constitution Day and introducing initiatives that support the vision of Justice, Liberty, Equality and Fraternity.

Fast Track Appliances Ltd., Planet Paving Ltd. And A&T Insurance Broker Ltd. were given Awards of Appreciation for their generous support to this special event. Ms. JyotikaJasuja and her team entertained the audience with appropriate dance and songs. Mr. Khushi Ram, a Centenarian who attended the celebrations and introduced Ambassador Zile Singh in a befitting manner to prove his worthiness of the Award, was recognized appropriately.

