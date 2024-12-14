Copper Theft Plaguing Telecommunications and Businesses: SBOT Calls For Urgent Action

The Surrey Board of Trade is calling for urgent government action to address the escalating issue of copper theft, which is causing significant disruptions to telecommunications services, businesses, and public safety across Canada.

“Copper theft is more than an economic crime; it is a public safety crisis,” said Jasroop Gosal, Interim Spokesperson for the Surrey Board of Trade. “Telecommunication outages resulting from these thefts jeopardize emergency services and disrupt business operations, costing the economy millions annually.”

Copper theft has become a widespread problem, targeting critical infrastructure such as phone and internet lines, electrical grids, and transportation systems. This crime leaves communities without essential services and poses risks to public safety, including delays in emergency response and dangerous repair conditions for utility workers.

The SBOT is advocating for immediate measures, including: enhanced laws and resources for law enforcement to deter copper theft. SBOT is asking for mandating documentation of copper sales to scrap metal dealers to reduce demand for stolen materials.

Gosal says collaboration between government, businesses, and law enforcement to protect infrastructure and educating the public on the impacts of copper theft and how to report suspicious activity is also important.

“Telecommunications outages hurt local economies, especially small businesses relying on reliable internet and phone services. This issue needs national attention and comprehensive action to safeguard Canada’s critical infrastructure, which is why we submitted a formal letter to the Standing Senate Committee on Transport and Communications highlighting our concerns. The Surrey Board of Trade is committed to advocating for the business community and ensuring the reliability of services that sustain Canada’s economy and public safety.”