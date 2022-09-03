Coquitlam RCMP need public’s help in locating Arjun Purewal

Coquitlam RCMP are continuing with investigative efforts to locate 25yr old male Arjun Purewal who is wanted for Breaching his Release Order. BC Corrections notified police on Aug 26th that Purewal was breaching his release conditions and was last seen in Port Coquitlam in the area of Kebet Way and Coast Meridian Rd. He is known to police and considered dangerous. He is described as:

25 years old

South Asian

5’9

150lbs

Black hair

Brown eyes

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Arjun Purewal is asked to call 911 or the Coquitlam RCMP non emergency line at 604-945-1550 and quote file number 2022-22401. If seen, do not approach Arjun Purewal.