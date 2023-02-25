Crime Stoppers Expands Digital “Crime Broadcast”PlatformTo Attract Anonymous Tips

VANCOUVER: Metro Vancouver Crime Stoppers has started using a new targeted digital provider called SOLV to “broadcast” information directly to people about crimes occurring near them.

SOLV is a geofencing digital ad platform, which sends highly focused, online broadcasts about specific crimes to people in an area as small as a postal code. SOLV posts the information from Crime Stoppers as website ads containing hyperlocal information to raise awareness and encourage people who might have information to provide anonymous tips right away to Crime Stoppers.

Originally, the SOLV platform was created to help police quickly get information to the public. Today, it’s used internationally by Crime Stoppers organizations in Canada including Metro Vancouver Crime Stoppers, plus the U.K., Australia, New Zealand, United States, and Europe by law enforcement, NGOs and not-profit organizations for a variety of purposes including locating missing/wanted persons, reducing gang related crime, gun amnesty campaigns, warning people about the dangers of human trafficking, signposting refugees to help and support and police recruitment campaigns to name a few.

“Since we started in November, we’ve issued two broadcasts on specific crimes affecting two local areas,” said Linda Annis, Executive Director of Metro Vancouver Crime Stoppers. “The broadcasts sent by SOLV appear to you and me as online ads, and anyone wishing to respond and provide information anonymously can simply click on the ad and be redirected to the Metro Vancouver Crime Stoppers website. The two broadcasts so far have proven to be effective, collectively attracting more than 99 thousand views.”

Annis adds SOLV is also budget-friendly for Metro Vancouver Crime Stoppers, which is funded solely by fundraising and donations. The cost for each custom post on SOLV is minimal and based on a per broadcast-view basis.

“We are delighted to be able to support the important work of Vancouver Metro Crime Stoppers, the organization is doing fantastic things in the fight against crime with their inspiring programs, public information service and community events.” Anthony Grunstein, CRO, SOLV Technology said, “It was clear to us at the outset that the team at Metro Vancouver Crime Stoppers understands how technology can add power to their cause, Linda and the team were keen explore how SOLV can focus and improve the reach of their messaging and in turn add value for their sponsors and donors.”

Anyone with information that will lead police to the suspect involved in any crime can contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS, or 1-855-448-8477 (new number), through the “P3” Crime Stoppers app, online at solvecrime.ca or through Metro Vancouver Crime Stoppers’ Facebook page.