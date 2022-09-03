CUPE BC endorses Dave Eby to become the next leader of the BC NDP Premier

BURNABY – CUPE BC has endorsed Dave Eby to be the next leader of the BC NDP. The Union, B.C.’s largest, pledged to back Eby in consideration of his long commitment to justice, equality and fairness, and capacity to take swift action on key issues facing working people.

“Dave Eby is a proven leader with a strong record of successfully tackling difficult challenges,” said CUPE BC President Karen Ranalletta. “He understands what matters to British Columbians and is ready to take immediate action on affordable housing, access to a family doctor, strengthening public services, and addressing climate change.”

The decision to endorse Eby for leader was made by the union’s executive board, which includes broad representation from the provincial membership across all regions of B.C. The executive board’s vote to support Eby passed unanimously.

“We know Dave Eby can get things done, prepare for the challenges ahead, and deliver for working people,” said Ranalletta. “He is also the best person to take on, and defeat, Kevin Falcon and the BC Liberals, whose anti-worker, privatization agenda will dismantle all the progress made over the past five years to strengthen our public services, education and communities.”

CUPE BC represents 104,000 public sector workers including those working in local government, public schools, post-secondary education, community social services, libraries, community health, and emergency services.

Eby in response said, “Grateful to have CUPEBC’s endorsement. I’ve had the privilege of meeting many CUPE members who do the important work of delivering public services that people depend on—and if I become Premier I look forward to defending the rights of people at work across BC.”