​​Delta Announces DIYAFest for Diwali and Bandi Chhor Divas

​​The City of Delta has announced the addition of two dynamic community events to the City‘s annual events calendar this fall.

​On October 17, residents are invited to attend DIYAFest, a celebration for Diwali and Bandi Chhor Divas to take place at North Delta Recreation Centre and North Delta Centre for the Arts. Families will enjoy DJ and dance performances, while participating in a variety of activities like diya decorating, mehndi (henna) body art, community rangoli design making, and illuminated mini golf. The evening will culminate in an outdoor laser light show and an indoor screening of a family-friendly Bollywood movie.

​The other event, Lights, Ladders, and Loaders: City Operations Open House will be held at Paterson Park on September 21 and will feature an open house format for Delta Fire and Emergency Services, Delta Police, and Engineering Operations. Attendees are invited to experience some of Delta’s vital municipal services through live demonstrations, interactive exhibits, and family-friendly entertainment. This collaboration builds on previous City open houses, delivering a unique opportunity for residents to engage with Delta staff.

​“Lights, Ladders, and Loaders offers a chance for Delta residents to get up close and personal with some of Delta‘s essential services and learn more about how the City operates in a fun, family-friendly environment,” said Mayor George V. Harvie. “I‘m also looking forward to adding DIYAfest to the City‘s events calendar this fall, bringing the community closer together through the sharing and celebration of cultural traditions.”

​The addition of these two events further bolsters an already stacked special events calendar in 2025 that includes the Ladner and North Delta Farmers Markets, Canada Day festivities, Boundary Bay Airshow, Luminary Festival, and much more. Over the course of the year, the City will be developing an Event Strategy beginning with gathering input from the community to better understand the types of events, experiences, and venues that are of interest to residents, businesses, and visitors. This input will help lay the groundwork for Delta’s future special events calendars.