Did Rakhi Sawant change name to Fatima after marriage to Adil Khan? Her brother reacts

Rakhi Sawant’s brother Rakesh broke silence on claims of her name change. Rakhi married Adil Khan in 2022, she said.

Rakhi Sawant revealed she married her boyfriend Adil Khan last year, in a nikkah ceremony, followed by a court marriage. What surprised the fans was their supposed marriage certificate going viral on social media, which claimed Rakhi changed her name to Fatima post marriage. Reacting to the speculations of Rakhi converting to Islam, her brother Rakesh said even he is not aware of any such development.

On Wednesday, pictures of Rakhi and Adil from their secret wedding went viral. It featured Rakhi in a white and pink coloured sharara, with a beige dupatta on her head. On the other hand, Adil looked casual in a shirt and jeans. The two had garlands around their neck and were seen signing some papers. Later, Rakhi announced her wedding on Instagram and wrote, “Finally, I’m happy so excited and got married my love is 4 Ever unconditional love for you Adil.”

When asked about reports of Rakhi’s name change as per viral photos, Rakesh told Zoom digital, “Ye toh mujhe nahi pata. Ye unki personal cheeze hai, husband-wife ki baatein hai. Humko toh nahi pata. Lekin agar Rakhi ne kia hai toh soch samajkar kia hoga, usne apne hisab se kia hoga (Even I don’t know about it, this is their personal matter of husband and wife, we don’t know, but if Rakhi has done it then she must have thought about it well and took the step according to her).”

While Rakhi said she married Adil after three months of knowing him, Adil Khan has denied the wedding and the viral photos. After his denial, Rakhi had said that ‘a lot has happened’ while she was inside the Bigg Boss Marathi 4 house. She said she will talk about it once the time is right and added that her secret wedding needed to be told to people.

“Hum sab tension mein hai. Rakhi sabse choti hai aur puri zindagi usne bahut dukh dekhe hai. Bigg Boss mein last time Ritesh ne bhi usko use karne ki koshish ki aur usko bahut dukh hua, pareshani hui. Islye Rakhi ne iss baar proper shaadi ki hai (We all are tensed, Rakhi is our youngest one in the family and she has suffered her whole life, Ritesh used her last time in Bigg Boss which hurt her, this is why she got married this time),” added Rakesh.

Rakhi Sawant was previously married to Ritesh Raj. The two even appeared together in Salman Khan’s reality show Bigg Boss 15. After their split, Rakhi found love again in Adil Khan.