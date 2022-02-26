Disha Patani wraps up shoot for ‘Ek Villain Returns’

Actress Disha Patani has wrapped up shooting for her upcoming film ‘Ek Villain Returns’.

She took to her Instagram story, to announce the same. She shared a picture of herself with her team.

Along with it, she wrote: “It’s a wrap #ekvillainreturns”

Starring a powerful ensemble cast including John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria, ‘Ek Villain Returns’ is jointly produced by T-Series and Balaji Telefilms.

The film is a sequel to the 2014 blockbuster ‘Ek Villain’, which featured Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh and Shraddha Kapoor.

Directed by Mohit Suri, the film’s cast includes Disha Patani, Tara Sutaria, Arjun Kapoor and John Abraham. Disha also has Sidharth Malhotra-starrer ‘Yoddha’ in the pipeline.