Diwali celebrated by V4U Entertainment and Gujarati Society of BC

V4U Entertainment and Gujarati Society of BC jointly hosted Mega Diwali Show on October 29 at Mirage Banquet Hall. The spectacular event showcased dances from various dances from different parts of India. More than 1000 people attended the show. The famous dance groups were Adaa Bollywood, Angel’s Choreography, Spirit of Dance, Inspire Dance Academy, Mudra School of Dance and Just Dance. The evening was hosted by Spice Radio RJ Nutan Thakur. “Over the last two years V4U has celebrated Indian festivals like Diwali and Baisakhi and organized mega cultural events to give platform to local artists and our culture,” said Vikas Gautam, president V4U Entertainment.